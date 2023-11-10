New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the first cadre restructuring of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Subordinate Services (GNCTDSS), an official statement said on Friday.

With this decision, DASS cadre officers, who enter services as Group 'C' employees, will now be able to get promoted to Group 'A' officers.

"Owing to the non-restructuring of the cadre, there was acute stagnation in the GNCTDSS cadre, and directly recruited Grade-II (DASS)/Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) could get only one promotion in their entire career, from GP Rs 4600 to Rs 4800, and becoming Grade-I (DASS)/Section Officer (SO) (Group-B, Gazetted). At the far end of their service, only a minuscule number of them could get promoted to the post of entry grade of DANICS," an official statement issued by the LG office said.

Earlier, the proposal for restructuring the Cadre had been considered by the Delhi government, and a committee under the chairmanship of SN Sahai was also constituted. However, the restructuring of the cadre could not materialise.

According to the revised restructuring, 217 specific posts are to be abolished and created at Pay Level-10 (Group-A posts) within GNCTDSS, with the appropriate nomenclature of these posts to be decided in consultation with the concerned departments.

"In order to meet the functional requirements of the administration of the GNCTD due to the leave, deputation, and training of senior scale officers of the GNCTDSS posted against such 217 posts, an additional 30 percent of such 217 posts (i.e., 65 posts) have been reserved for deployment in the GNCTD," an official statement said.

As per the restructuring, GNCTDSS, who had a minimum of 9 years of regular service as Group I, shall be considered for promotion against such 217 posts.

The promoted officers appointed against such newly created 217 posts shall not be posted or deployed against any IAS/DANICS posts. (ANI)

