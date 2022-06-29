New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A woman from Liberia has been arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 13.26 crore into the country, a statement issued on Wednesday by the customs department said.

The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday.

During personal search of the woman, the customs officials noticed a bag containing 11 kurtas with large buttons randomly stitched onto them, the statement said.

All buttons, 272 in total, were cut open and 947 grams of cocaine was recovered from them, it said.

The accused, holder of a Liberian passport, was arrested and the narcotic was seized, the statement added.

