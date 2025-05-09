Tiruchirappalli, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said a state-of-the-art library to be set up in Tirunelveli, would be named after IUML leader Muhammed Ismail (1896-1972), popularly known as Quaid-e-Millat.

Addressing a global Islamic Tamil literary conference at a college here, Stalin recalled that he had already made an announcement in the state assembly that a library on a large scale would be established in Tirunelveli district. "That library will be named after Quaid-e-Millat," he said. Further, referring to a request, he announced an Islamic Tamil literary research chair in the Madras University and assured all efforts in this respect.

The CM, referring to service to the Tamil language by scholars including Justice M M Ismail, Kavi Ka Mu Sherif, Kunangudi Mastan Sahib and Seikuthambi Pavalar, said, "Tamil will bring us together... let us come together as Tamils."

