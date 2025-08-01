New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Friday assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS). After assuming charge the Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

After paying homage to the bravehearts at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', Vice Admiral Vatsayan received a Guard of Honour at the South Block.

An alumnus of the 71st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988.

A specialist in Gunnery and Missile Systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational and staff assignments over his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.

Prior to his current appointment, Vice Admiral Vatsayan served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans) at NHQ and the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

Vice Admiral Vatsayan has also held various other important appointments, including Deputy Chief of IDS (Policy, Plans and Force Development), Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command (ENC) HQs and Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Vice Admiral Vatsayan has been recognized with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM) for his dedication to duty.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Vice-Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command at a ceremonial parade held in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan took over the post from Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh. (ANI)

