Palghar, Jan 17 (PTI) At least six devotees briefly remained stuck halfway in a lift on Sunday while visiting the famous Jivdani temple at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The temple of the goddess is located atop a hillock and devotees have to either climb close to 1,400 steps or take a ropeway ride.

The lift got stuck half way up in afternoon, following which security guards and the temple staff manually operated the lift and rescued the devotees, officials said.

An official said the lift was overloaded.

"The lift has the capacity to carry only four to five people at a time, but around a dozen people had entered, which caused the incident," he said.

