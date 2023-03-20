New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30.am was recorded at 83 per cent.

Also Read | Ukraine war propels arms maker Rheinmetall into DAX index.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms and light rain with winds gusting up to 30-40 Kmph at isolated places in Delhi.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB

Also Read | Sensex Loses 376 Points, Nifty Drops 129 Points in Early Trade Amid Credit Suisse Crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)