Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Many parts of Jhajjar witnessed water logging after light rain lashed parts of Haryana on Monday evening.

Light rain also lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Thailand Wedding Horror: 'Drunk' Groom Guns Down Wife, Three Others at Reception in Nam Khieo; Later Dies by Suicide.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi, the IMD said.

Also Read | Bad Weather: At Least 16 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rain and Lightning in Delhi.

This includes areas like Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukh Nagar, Kosali (Haryana), it added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chennai continued to witness heavy rains on Monday. Visuals from the southern city showed heavy rain lashing during evening hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)