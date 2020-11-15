Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Isolated parts of Rajasthan received light rainfall with hailstorm on Sunday.

The meteorological department said Jaipur, Alwar and Bhilwara recorded 11.6 mm, 6.9 mm and 1 mm downpour respectively.

Night temperatures across the state were recorded between 14 degrees Celsius and 19.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather department has predicted light showers at a few areas in the state on Monday.

