Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Light rains occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a dip in temperatures in the state, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Day temperatures fell markedly in the Prayagraj division, it said, adding they were appreciably below normal in Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra divisions; below normal in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly, Meerut divisions and normal in remaining divisions of the state

The maximum temperature over the state was 29.5 degrees Celsius recorded in Ballia while the minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Muzaffarnagar, the MeT office said.

The weather will most likely remain dry on Friday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning, it predicted.

