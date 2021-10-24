New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (U.P.)," tweeted the weather agency.

Also Read | India Has To Further Boost Engagement With Neighbours To Counter China, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning. The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain. (ANI)

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Perform Diwali Puja With Cabinet Colleagues, Invites People to Join Live Telecast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)