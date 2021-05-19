Baripada (Odisha), May 19 (PTI) Two children were killed when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Masinabila village in the Bangriposhi police station area when the boy and the girl were picking mangoes from near a tree during rain, they said.

The deceased were identified as Baski Tudu, 15, and Salai Tudu, 11, police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered, they said.

