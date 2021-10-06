Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by a trustee of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, that manages Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, seeking an FIR in connection with a theft of valuables worth over Rs 45 crore.

Also Read | AC Local Train Services To Be Restored on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line From Tomorrow.

The petitioner Prashant Mehta, the grandson of Kirtilal Mehta who founded the trust, sought direction to the police to lodge an FIR in connection with theft of the valuables belonging to the Trust that were stolen from a vault in the basement of Mani Bhavan in Palanpur city of Banaskantha district.

Also Read | JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared by NTA, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The plea was heard in the court of Justice Ilesh J Vora, and the matter was reserved for order in the case on September 29, the petitioner's lawyer said.

According to the petitioner, the keys to the vault were in possession of his father Kishor Mehta, and some members of his family broke into the locker to take away the valuables.

At least 3.5 kg of gold jewellery, 8.5 carat diamond of the erstwhile Maharaja of Baroda, silverware and other items were stolen, he claimed.

"The inventory runs into more than Rs 45 crore, which include jewellery, silverware, coloured diamonds etc. from Maharaja of Baroda's collection. It has come to our knowledge that these items have been sold in the international market for huge prices, thereby depriving the poor and needy people of Gujarat," the petitioner said.

He further said that the superintendent of police (SP) of Banaskantha had registered a preliminary inquiry and sent his officers to Mumbai, where they recovered some of the valuables, but left for Gujarat in a hurry leaving them behind with the accused.

The petitioner has urged the court to issue directions to the SP to register an FIR against the accused on the basis of the written complaint dated September 8, and hand over the probe to a police officer above the rank of SP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)