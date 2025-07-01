Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the Shrimad Bhagwat Saptaah Gyan Yagna-Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised by Jagdish Swaroop Vidyanand Ashram Trust at Bhimgoda, Haridwar, from his residence.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that both the congregation of saints and Hari Katha are rare and both are obtained only by good fortune. "Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran is not an ordinary text but is the embodiment of the divine words of Shri Krishna himself. In this, an excellent description of the four purusharthas of devotion, knowledge, detachment and religion is found," he said.

CM Dhami said that in today's era, when man is mentally and spiritually disturbed in the race of materialism, at such a time, listening to the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha shows us the path of inner peace, solutions and self-realisation.

"Today, under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the flag of our Sanatan culture is flying all over the world. Today, whether it is the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams, the expansion of the corridor of Baba Vishwanath or the construction of Mahakal Lok, our religious heritage is being preserved and nurtured, which is neither past nor future," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, our government is also continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He added that on one hand, the government is doing much work for the beautification of the temple areas of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand and at the same time, efforts are also being made towards the revival of Yamunatirth Sthal in Haripur Kalsi. Along with the Haridwar Rishikesh Corridor, work is also being done towards the construction of the Sharda Corridor.

"We have also established the 'Centre for Hindu Studies' in Doon University for in-depth study of Indian culture, philosophy and history. Our government is fully committed to preserving the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also said that we have taken strict action against hateful mindsets like land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad in the state. Along with this, we have also implemented a strict anti-conversion law in the state.

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, to end the inequalities prevailing in the society and to ensure equal rights and justice for all, we have also done the bold work of implementing the 'Uniform Civil Code' law for the first time in the country," he stated. (ANI)

