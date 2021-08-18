Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court has recently issued an order terming the live-in relationship between a man and a married woman "illicit".

In the order issued on August 12, the single-judge bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma also denied the petitioners' request for police protection, who had said she was a victim of domestic violence after which she left her husband's house.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Apple iPhone Dealer Murdered in Kota, 3 Accused Arrested.

The plea was filed by a 30-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man from the Jhunjhunu district. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that both the petitioners are adults and are consensually in a live-in relationship.

The petition said the woman is married but has been living separately because of physical abuse by her husband.

Also Read | Dasara 2021 Celebrations in Karnataka to Remain Low-Key Affair, Only COVID-19 Negative Jumbos Allow to Participate in Festival Event.

"It is clear from examining all the documents of both sides that petitioner number 1 is already married. She has not got a divorce but despite that, she is staying with petitioner number 2 in a live-in relationship. In such a scenario, the live-in relationship between the two comes under the category of an illicit relationship," says the order by the court.

While passing the order, Justice Sharma also cited a recent order of the Allahabad High Court, wherein it had rejected the request for police protection in a similar case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)