New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who is on a five-judge Constitution bench hearing the issue of living will, on Thursday made a mention of actor Lushin Dubey's play on Aruna Shanbaug titled, "Aruna's Story".

Shanbaug, a nurse at a Mumbai hospital, spent 42 years in a vegetative state after being attacked by a ward boy in 1973. She died in 2015.

Also Read | Magh Mela 2023: Mobile Anti-Radiation Chip Called ‘Gobar Chip’, Other Products Made of Cow Dung in Demand Among Shoppers.

While hearing the plea seeking a modification in the guidelines for Living Will/Advance Medical Directive issued by the court 2018, Justice Roy told senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for The Indian Society for Critical Care, about the play.

"You can ask your colleague for Lushin Dubey's play titled Aruna's Story. This was enacted this Saturday. Lushin Dubey is one of the most talented actresses in India. Last show was at Kamani auditorium, I think. She is one of the most celebrated actresses. She is sister of Lillete Dubey," Justice Roy said.

Also Read | Gay Advocate's Appointment As Judge: Supreme Court Collegium Expresses Disagreement With Centre for Returning Proposal, Says 'Not Surreptitious About His Orientation'.

The five-judge Constitution bench is headed by Justice K M Jospeh and also comprises Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose and Justice C T Ravikumar.

Justice Jospeh said Justice Roy is a man of many talents.

"Let them know about your theatrical knowledge. See his theatrical expertise! He has so many talents, was an actor and director himself. Not many people know about his talent. I find some of the literary gems in his judgments," he said.

Shanbaug was in a vegetative state after being assaulted and raped by a ward boy-cum-sweeper at Mumbai's KEM Hospital in 1973. Shanbaug, who became the face of the debate on euthanasia in the country, died in May 2015.

More than four years after its landmark order on passive euthanasia, the top court had on Tuesday said it is for the legislature to enact a law for terminally ill patients wanting to stop treatment but also agreed to modify its 2018 guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)