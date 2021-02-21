Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): Voting for the local body elections in Gujarat's Ahmedabad underway on Sunday morning amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections in the state were scheduled to be held in two phases -- on February 21 and February 28, the State Election Commission (SEC) said last month.

According to SEC, six municipalities scheduled to undergo polls today, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2. (ANI)

