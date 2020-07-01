Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A local politician was allegedly murdered in Merakapalem village in Nagayalanka Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Tata Sambasiva Rao, 35, was stopped when he was going home and was attacked with knife by three persons including one woman.

"Sambasiva Rao had a rivalry with Parise Chanti for a long time. In 2016, they had a clash also. Both belong to the same political party and Sambasiva Rao's leadership at the village level is a matter of ego for Parise Chanti. Today afternoon at around 2 pm, Chanti, his brother Venu and sister Nagulu stopped Sambasiva Rao killed him and ran away from the spot," Nagayalanka circle inspector BB Ravi Kumar told ANI.

The police have filed a case under Sections 341, 303 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team from Machilipatnam has collected evidence from the spot. Dog squad has also been pressed into service. The three accused are absconding and two teams are searching for them. (ANI)

