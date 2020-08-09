Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently swapped male stick figures on traffic signal signages with female ones on 120 pedestrian crossings in the 'G North' ward of Mumbai, a move that locals have lauded and say is a great move towards women empowerment.

Talking to ANI, Nimisha Warrier who resides in the locality said: "It's good that we are taking such initiatives. Now people have started recognizing women's power and they are given equal importance in society. It's a good initiative to achieve women empowerment."

Echoing Warrier's sentiments, another local Bijon Batra also lauded authorities for the move. "It's a very good thing done by the authorities. Women are doing very well in every sector these days. We need to push our women to lead," he said.

The change in signages is part of BMC's cultural spine project. Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had named the Caddell Road (also known as Swatantrveer Savarakar road), which runs from Mahim to Prabhadevi as the cultural spine of Mumbai in March this year.

The high visibility road from Mahim to Prabhadevi, also sometimes called Caddell Road has been dubbed the cultural spine of Mumbai, by tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

He tweeted about the new installations and said, "If you've passed by Dadar, you'd see something that will make you feel proud. BMC's 'G North' ward is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!"

With the new installation, Mumbai became the first city in India to have a female character on Traffic Signal as well as road signboards. (ANI)

