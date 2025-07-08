New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Residents of villages surrounding the Yamuna Biodiversity Park demanded that a leopard seen in the area in recent weeks be captured and relocated.

They raised their concerns on the matter during a public meeting held by Delhi's forest and wildlife department on Tuesday.

Also Read | Did Indian Government Direct Elon Musk To Block 2,355 Accounts, Including Reuters? Centre Denies X's Claims, Says 'No Such Order Issued'.

According to officials, the meeting was aimed at involving the local community in decisions related to the big cat's presence and listening to their fears, especially after a leopard attack in the region last year left several people injured.

At the meeting, most villagers said they felt unsafe and called for immediate removal of the leopard.

Also Read | Is the Election Commission Quietly Stripping Voting Rights From the Poor in Bihar? EC Fact Check Calls Sagarika Ghose's Claims Misleading.

The forest department assured them that their concerns would be communicated to the Chief Wildlife Warden and their request to capture and translocate the leopard would be examined further.

Officials said suggestions from the people regarding a compensation policy for livestock loss had been noted, and a draft policy would soon be developed.

They highlighted that several other states already have similar provisions in place, particularly for cattle lost in tiger attacks, and Delhi could frame one along those lines.

The leopard's presence was recently confirmed when villagers, with the help of a wildlife enthusiast, installed a camera on June 15. The animal was first photographed the next day and appeared again on June 24. One resident reported a direct sighting as recently as July 2, just 200 metres from his farm.

Last year, a male leopard had strayed into a nearby village and attacked multiple residents before being captured by forest officials after several hours.

The memory of that incident continues to haunt locals who have expressed frustration with the lack of clear communication from authorities on the matter.

Community leaders emphasised the need for transparency and consistent engagement from the department, saying the response so far had been insufficient.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)