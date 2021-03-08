Thane, March 8: A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. Mumbai Reports 1,008 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well. As on Monday morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)