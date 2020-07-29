Srinagar, July 29: The back-to-back lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases in Kashmir have had their effect on businesses in the valley as the hustle and bustle associated with Eid al-Adha was missing from markets with only two days left for the Muslim festival.

Shops in some areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley opened on Wednesday after remaining closed for nearly a week due to the fresh lockdown imposed by authorities in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Also Read | Army Porter Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Uri Sector: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

However, the usual rush that is witnessed days ahead of Eid al-Adha was missing as a large number of people preferred to stay at home in view of the pandemic. "The footfall is not even five per cent of what it used to be. We were anticipating this and had prepared accordingly," Ashiq Hussain, who deals in bakery, said. Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at ongcindia.com for 4182 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility and Important Dates.

He said this was the third Eid in a row in Kashmir when the business activity has failed to pick up. The sale of sacrificial animals was also sluggish. The sheep and goat sellers reduced the prices by nearly 20 per cent but even then the sales were meagre.

"We started with a rate of Rs 350 per kilogram of live sheep. As there was no response from people, we brought down the rates to 280 per kilogram. It has now started picking up, " Ghulamuddin Khatana, a goat seller, said.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday. Sheep and goats worth crores are usually sacrificed by the Muslims in the valley to commemorate the devotion and faith of Prophet Ibrahim towards God.

The meat of the sacrificial animals is then distributed among relatives, friends and needy people. However, Islamic scholars have ruled that while the sacrifice should be made, the meat need not be distributed if it poses any risk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)