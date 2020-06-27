New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi government on Saturday put South and West districts on high alert after swarms of desert locusts entered Delhi border.

The government has issued an advisory to contain and control the menace of desert locusts in the national capital.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "A small swarm of locusts has entered the Delhi border. South and West districts have been put on high alert. We have also issued advisory to all district authorities to contain the spread of locusts."

As per the advisory, District Magistrates are advised to deploy adequate staff to make all possible arrangement for guiding people to distract locusts by making high decibel sound through beating of drums/utensils, playing high volume music on DJs, burning firecrackers and neem leaves.

Meanwhile, Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Saturday directed pilots of all airlines to take necessary precautions during landing and take-off of aircraft in view of locust swarms seen near the airport in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway.

A team has been set up to monitor the situation.

"Pilots of all airlines have been warned about the locust has near the airport, we have set up a team to monitor the situation," a senior ATC official told ANI. (ANI)

