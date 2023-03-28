New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protest by Opposition members.

As soon as the House met, some Opposition members, wearing black clothes, trooped into the Well of the House and hurled papers towards the Chair.

Amid the din, the proceedings were adjourned within a minute of the House convening for the day.

The Lower House has been witnessing frequent disruptions since the second part of the Budget Session began on March 13 with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.

