New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Monday condoled the demise of Namibian president Hage G Geingob by observing a brief silence.

Speaker Om Birla said Geingob passed away on Sunday in Namibian capital Windhoek at the age of 82.

Expressing condolence, Birla said he was a freedom fighter and headed the constituent assembly of the country.

Geingob was the prime minister of an independent Namibia and its third president, he said.

Recalling Geingob's friendly relations with India, Birla said he played an important role in the translocation of Namibian cheetahs to India.

The House later observed a brief silence as a mark of respect.

"A dear friend of India, his contribution to a deeper India-Namibia and India-Africa relationship will always be remembered," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

Birla also welcomed a parliamentary delegation from Suriname led by Marinus Bee, Chairman, National Assembly of Suriname.

