Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Election Commission officials on Monday reviewed through videoconferencing preparations for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahu with all collectors and superintendents of police of the districts where polling will be held in the second phase.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said emphasis was laid on keeping in mind all the protocols related to EVMs.

The officer also suggested holding meetings with representatives and candidates of political parties, according to the need.

He took information from all presiding officers and superintendents of police about home voting, training, polling party departure arrangements, model code of conduct and status of confiscation in their respective districts.

Gupta informed the poll body officials about home voting and coordination with central observers.

Thirteen seats in Rajasthan will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26. The first phase of polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held on April 19.

