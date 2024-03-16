Kolkata, March 16: The Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, comprising 42 seats, will take place in seven phases, marking the commencement of yet another fiercely contested political showdown between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and its primary rival, the BJP. The Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Counting is on June 4.

The state boasts a total electorate of 7.58 crore, including approximately 3.85 crore male and 3.73 crore female voters, with around 15.25 lakh being first-time voters. Out of the 42 seats, 10 are reserved for SC candidates and two for ST. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency-Wise Polling Date in West Bengal

Constituency no. Constituency Polling Date 1 Cooch Behar April 19 2 Alipurduars April 19 3 Jalpaiguri April 19 4 Darjeeling April 26 5 Raiganj April 26 6 Balurghat April 26 7 Maldaha Uttar May 7 8 Maldaha Dakshin May 7 9 Jangipur May 7 10 Baharampur May 13 11 Murshidabad May 7 12 Krishnanagar May 13 13 Ranaghat May 13 14 Bangaon May 20 15 Barrackpore May 20 16 Dum Dum June 1 17 Barasat June 1 18 Basirhat June 1 19 Jaynagar June 1 20 Mathurapur June 1 21 Diamond Harbour June 1 22 Jadavpur June 1 23 Kolkata Dakshin June 1 24 Kolkata Uttar June 1 25 Howrah May 20 26 Uluberia May 20 27 Srerampur May 20 28 Hooghly May 20 29 Arambag May 20 30 Tamluk May 25 31 Kanthi May 25 32 Ghatal May 25 33 Jhargram May 25 34 Medinipur May 25 35 Purulia May 25 36 Bankura May 25 37 Bishnupur May 25 38 Bardhaman Purba May 13 39 Bardhaman–Durgapur May 13 40 Asansol May 13 41 Bolpur May 13 42 Birbhum May 13

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had won 22 seats, the Congress (2) and the BJP (18). While the Trinamool Congress has expressed dismay over the Election Commission's decision to hold the elections in seven phases, citing concerns over unfair advantage to wealthier parties, the BJP and Congress support the staggered approach, citing historical and security reasons.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya expressed concern that having multiple phases in elections gives an unfair advantage to parties with more money. "During eight-phase assembly polls in 2021, it was said it is being done due to COVID. So now, what is the valid reason for holding elections in seven phases? There is no valid reason," she said.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya supported the move for a staggered election and said it is due to the history of the elections and post-poll violence that prompted the EC to such a decision. "It is the TMC that has brought the situation to such a level, where elections are held in Bengal in seven phases. It is due to the politics of violence that the condition has come to such a level," he said. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too echoed the BJP, and said, "Multiple phase elections would ensure it is held in a free and fair manner and won't allow the TMC to perpetrate violence during polls." The West Bengal CPI(M) said the Election Commission must ensure that people can cast their votes without fear.

Although the opposition INDIA bloc faltered in Bengal as Banerjee decided to go alone, the state Congress remains interested in collaborating with the CPI(M)-led Left Front, with whom it formed alliances during the 2021 state polls, although an official announcement is pending. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has set a target of doubling its tally of 18 seats, is anticipated to lean on its enduring asset - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and appeal, as it engages with the state's electorate.

The upcoming elections in West Bengal are poised to be defined by several pivotal issues including the spectre of corruption, which has plagued the TMC with allegations ranging from recruitment scams to irregularities in food distribution. Additionally, incidents such as the Sandeshkhali violence, involving accusations of land grab and sexual violence by a TMC leader, have eroded trust among women voters, traditionally a stronghold for the party.

Central to the political discourse is the alleged withholding of central funds, particularly for projects like MGNREGS, which the TMC claims are hindering development and causing financial distress in rural areas. Meanwhile, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has become a contentious issue, with the TMC opposing it and linking it to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), while the BJP hopes to leverage its support among certain communities.

