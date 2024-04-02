Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates in the Budaun district on Tuesday.

Addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan organized in Budaun, the CM said, "We need to unite for a new India under PM Modi's leadership. He had carried out those tasks that seemed impossible, including the ban on triple talaq, the removal of Article 370, and the construction of the Ram temple, where Lord Ram is now seated."

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

He also appealed to support the BJP candidates, namely Durvijay Singh from Budaun and Dharmendra Kashyap from Aonla. "At the mere mention of Durvijay Singh Shakya from Budaun, the SP candidates begin to flee. One came and left, while others are also contemplating running away," he remarked.

Accusing the SP-Congress alliance of tarnishing the state's reputation and instigating chaos, the Chief Minister stated that these people previously spread anarchy, supported curfews, and imposed a ban on Kanwar Yatras.

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

He compared their tenure, marked by goons' bomb explosions, with his government's commitment to organize peaceful Kanwar Yatras. 'Inke samay gundey jagah-jagah bam visfot karte the, lekin humne kaha ki Uttar Pradesh mein bambazi nahi, har har bam bam hoga', he said.

Urging to give the third term to the Modi government, the Chief Minister said that India has become the fifth-largest economy under the leadership of PM Modi. India will emerge as a major global power and position itself as the world's third-largest economy in the first three years of the third term of the Modi government, he said.

He said that this will lay the foundation for a developed India. A developed Uttar Pradesh is necessary for a developed India, and a developed Budaun is crucial for a developed Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi highlighted the significant transformations witnessed in India over the past decade, and the transformation of Uttar Pradesh in the past seven years under PM Modi's guidance. He emphasized the challenging conditions prevailing before 2014, characterized by an atmosphere of fear and rampant corruption fueled by nepotism.

The sentiments of India were manipulated by considering the country's politics as a family legacy, while dacoities and miscreants were given patronage over the rights of the poor, he said.

He highlighted that in the past, those who voiced support for the Ram Janmabhoomi cause were met with violence, but over the last decade, terrorism, extremism, and Naxalism have significantly diminished, while numerous welfare schemes have started to uplift the underprivileged.

The CM said that the present government inaugurated the compressed biogas plant in Dataganj two months ago, and now, the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway is being awaited. Its construction is happening at a war footing level. The Ganga Expressway is going to become the backbone of the economy here.

"It will bring lakhs of jobs and employment opportunities. It will enhance your connectivity. After its construction, one can reach Prayagraj and Delhi from Budaun in just three hours. Industrial clusters will also be developed. This work cannot be done by the people of SP or BSP," Yogi added.

CM Yogi said that this election is about 'mafia rule' versus 'the rule of law'. He asked the people whether anyone else had suffered more than Budaun from the mafia rule who thrived under the protection of power and oppressed the poor. He mentioned that in Uttar Pradesh today, the public is strong and the mafia is defeated. In the election, on one side there will be corrupt people, and on the other side, there will be people working for the country. This election will be about 'corruption' versus 'the satisfaction of the common people.'

"On one side are those who distribute the benefits of schemes by looking at faces, and on the other side are those who believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Development for All). This election will be between the 'swarth ka parivar' and 'Modi ka parivar.' 'Swarth ka parivar' refers to the SP and Congress, which are family-oriented parties, while later is 'Modi ka parivar' of 140 crore Indians," CM Yogi added.

In the program, Union Minister BL Verma, State Government Minister Gulab Devi, Budaun MP Sanghamitra Maurya, Budaun MP candidate Durvijay Singh Shakya, Aonla BJP candidate Dharmendra Kashyap, Legislative Council members Vagish Pathak, Santosh Singh, District Panchayat President Varsha Yadav, MLAs Mahesh Gupta, Rajiv Singh, Kunwar Maharaj Singh, Harish Shakya, among others were present.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)