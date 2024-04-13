Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): As per orders of the Election Commission of India, 12 companies of Himachal Pradesh Police have been deployed for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 related duties in other States, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police informed on Saturday.

Out of 12 companies, eight companies led by Arvind Chaudhary, IPS, Superintendent ofPolice have been deployed in Rajasthan and four companies led by Dr Khushal Chand Sharma, IPS, Superintendent of Police in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

"Following the elections on 19th April in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, on 20th April, 08 companies from Rajasthan will be further deployed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 04 companiesfrom Uttrakhand will be deployed in Bihar," the Office of DGP Himachal Pradesh said.

It further mentioned that the deployed personnel have undergone rigorous training to handle various election-related duties, including maintaining security at polling stations, ensuring thesafety of voters and election officials, and managing any potential disturbances or conflicts.

Also Read | Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal Announces First List of Seven Candidates for General Polls, Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

In Phase 1 which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)