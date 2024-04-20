Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Udhampur constituency recorded a voter turnout of 68.27 per cent as the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday.

Pandurang K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir expressed gratitude to the voters for coming to vote despite weather challenges and appreciated the polling staff for performing duties in inclement weather.

"It is especially highlighted that due to weather latest updated reports are awaited from some of the Polling Stations, especially located in remote hilly areas of Kishtwar, Gandoh, Ramban, Dudu-Basantgarh etc, the polling percentage is likely to increase slightly," the press release read.

There were 2,637 Polling stations set up for 16.23 lakh electors of five districts in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 11,000 polling staff have performed the poll duty.

In Udhampur, the BJP fielded Union Minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur who has been representing the constituency since 2014. Singh had defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from Udhampur in 2014. The Congress fielded Choudhary Lal Singh from Udhampur.

The poll body further stated that around 1440 polling stations had CCTV for live webcasting to control rooms. "In order to ensure inclusive voting, 19 polling booths were manned by women (also called pink polling stations), 14 polling booths were manned by specially-abled persons, and 17 number by youths. Also, to spread the message about environmental concerns, there were 20 green polling stations."

Under the overall supervision and guidance of the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, and respective DEO encouraged all eligible voters to come forward and cast their votes responsibly.

"Your vote is your voice, and it plays a pivotal role in determining the direction of governance and development in the region," the CEO J&K said.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases.

While voting was held in Udhampur on Friday, Jammu will go to polls on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13, and Baramulla on May 20.

Voting was held for 102 constituencies spread over 21 states and union territories on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

