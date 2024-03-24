Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded state secretary Srinivasa Verma from Narasapuram while also naming the candidate for the Tirupati seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste community. Varaprasad will be contesting from the seat.

Other names include Purandeshwari from Rajahmundry, CM Ramesh from Anakapalli, Kothapalli Geetha from Araku and Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4.

The party announced its fifth list of candidates for the general elections earlier in the day for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana and West Bengal, apart from Andhra Pradesh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence in seven phases starting April 19. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 282 seats, while the INC secured only 44 seats. (ANI)

