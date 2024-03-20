New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed 2,57,995 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across 12 zones in line with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election

The civic body removed 2,01,364 lakh political advertisements till Tuesday and 1,30,321 lakh advertisements till Monday.

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked state governments to take down all unauthorised political advertisements from government, public and private properties and send a compliance report in the next 24 hours.

The highest number of posters were taken down in the City SP Zone (9,821), followed by 5,316 in the Central Zone and 4,551 in the South Zone.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately and will be in place till the results of the elections are announced.

According to the zone-wise consolidated report, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) so far has removed 1,90,941 lakh posters, 28,675 hoardings, 21,205 banners and 17,174 small boards from across its 12 zones.

As per the election office rules, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in a public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

The dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16.

The MCD has 12 zones under its jurisdiction which include Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone.

