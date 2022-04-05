New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by opposition parties over price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, members belonging to the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and Left parties entered the well raising slogans against the Modi government over price rise, especially fuel price.

TRS members also raised slogans in the well, displaying placards demanding paddy procurement from the state by the Centre.

The Shiv Sena and NCP too joined the opposition protest later.

Initially, Speaker Om Birla ignored the protests and continued the proceedings of the House.

However, as the opposition protest continued, the Speaker adjourned the House after about 25 minutes till 12 noon.

