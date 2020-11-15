New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

"The sad demise of veteran actor, Soumitra Chatterjee, is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. Recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Bhushan & various other awards, Soumitra Da's contributions to the film industry shall always be remembered. My condolences to his bereaved family members. Om Shanti," Birla said.

Chatterjee passed away today afternoon at the age of 85. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 and shifted to ICU after being tested positive for the COVID-19. Later, he tested negative, but he developed multiple complications.

"We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15). We pay our homage to his soul," read a statement issued by the hospital. (ANI)

