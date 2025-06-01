New Delhi, June 1: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has left for Brazil to participate in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to be held in the capital city of Brasilia. Birla will represent India at the forum from June 3 to June 5. The event will focus on discussions around the role of BRICS parliaments in global governance.

During the forum, Birla is set to address key topics, including Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other significant issues. He will also engage in bilateral talks with presiding officers from BRICS countries. In the current geopolitical context, Speaker Birla's visit holds strategic importance for India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces Extension of Translation Services to 6 New Languages in Parliament.

The Indian delegation accompanying Birla includes the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Members of Parliament, and other officials. The delegation will also comprise Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Surendra Singh Nagar, Member of Parliament; Vijay Baghel, Member of Parliament; Vivek Thakur, Member of Parliament; Shabari Byreddy, Member of Parliament; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

According to a press release, the overall theme of the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum is 'The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.' Presiding Officers and Members of Parliament from BRICS countries--Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran--and invited nations--Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan--along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), H.E. Ms. Tulia Ackson, will also participate in the Forum meetings. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Om Birla of Running Lok Sabha in ‘Undemocratic Manner’, Says ‘Whenever I Stand To Speak, I Am Not Allowed’ (Watch Video).

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the forums on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and 'BRICS Parliaments United for the Reform of the Multilateral Peace and Security Architecture.'

The delegation will also participate in the proceedings during the Plenary Sessions on sub-themes including 'BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development'; 'Towards Stronger and More Durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation'; 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health'; and 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability.'

A Joint Statement will be adopted at the end of the Summit. The Speaker, Lok Sabha, may also hold bilateral meetings with Presiding Officers of participating Parliaments on the sidelines of this Forum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)