New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): To break the ongoing deadlock in the House, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned a meeting of party leaders in his chamber at Parliament House at 3 pm on Tuesday, sources said.

The decision comes after the House was adjourned for the day amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in 12 States and Union Territories.

MP Dilip Saika, presiding over the Chair of the Speaker, urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and allow the House to function.

"The country wants the Parliament to function, please listen to the people atleast. You (Opposition MPs) sit down, please, because of you, the Parliament is not functioning, and the country is watching. We do not have a recourse if you do not want the House to function. Every day it cannot happen, this is very wrong, you come to the well. You do not want the House to function," Saika said before adjourning the House shortly after.

While the Chair attempted to take up matters under Rule 377, the continuous demands and protests by Opposition MPs led to the adjournment.

Earlier today, as the House witnessed an adjournment at 11:15 am, Speaker Om Birla summoned opposition floor leaders and ministers for a meeting to resolve the disruptions and restore order in the House.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre is ready to discuss the issue, while asking the Opposition not to insist on a timeline.

Rijiju said," Government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms, Opposition should not insist on a timeline."

LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "The members had given notice under Rule 267 on SIR, and the House should start discussion on SIR." (ANI)

