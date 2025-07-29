New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day.

The Standing Committees on Communications and Information Technology will also table their reports on the action taken by the government on the recommendations made by these panels on various subjects.

Furthermore, reports of standing committees on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be presented in the Lok Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source.

The source said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 and 1:00 pm.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The lower house held a discussion on Operation Sindoor months after its initiation, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded at around 1:00 in the morning, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the opposition during discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security.

"When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said while addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogai hit out at the BJP-led government on Monday over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been over 100 days since the horrendous April 22 incident, but the government "hasn't been able to catch those five terrorists" who carried out the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why it did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country. Gogoi spoke immediately after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate.

Rajya Sabha will meet again today for a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion.

The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them. (ANI)

