Pune, Jul 16 (PTI) Dipak Tilak, the great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the trustee editor of Marathi newspaper Kesari, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence in Pune, family sources said. He was 78.

He died of age-related ailments, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 2 Teenage Male Friends Forced To Indulge in Unnatural Sex Over Money Dispute; Accused Filmed Act and Threatened Victims, Arrested.

Tilak is survived by a son, a daughter, and grandchildren. His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at the iconic Tilakwada between 8 am and 11 am on Wednesday. The last rites will be carried out at the Vaikunth crematorium around noon, they said.

Besides serving as the trustee editor of Kesari, a newspaper started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1881, he also briefly served as the vice-chancellor at Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth here.

Also Read | Donald Trump Compares India-US Trade Talks to Indonesian Deal, Says 'America Going To Have Access Into India'.

Tilak was widely respected in academic and journalistic circles for upholding the legacy of the nationalist thinker and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)