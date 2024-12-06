New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders on Friday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination, as per a Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment release.

In his message on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, PM Narendra Modi said, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. "

"BR Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, dedicated his life to uplifting marginalized communities, especially Dalits, women, and labourers, who faced systemic social discrimination. A visionary reformer and tireless advocate of equality, Ambedkar recognized that caste oppression was fracturing the nation and sought transformative measures to address these deep-rooted injustices," the release read.

Ambedkar proposed revolutionary steps to empower the oppressed, including reservations in education, employment, and politics. As a social reformer, he launched the newspaper Mooknayaka (Leader of the Silent) to amplify the voices of the downtrodden.

Ambedkar established the Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha (Outcastes Welfare Association) in 1923 to spread education, improve economic conditions, and address societal inequalities.

Ambedkar's leadership in historic movements such as the Mahad March (1927) for access to public water and the temple entry movement at Kalaram Temple (1930) challenged caste hierarchies and priestly dominance.

"As Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Ambedkar played a pivotal role in crafting the Indian Constitution, presenting a draft in 1948 that was adopted in 1949 with minimal changes," the release read.

Ambedkar emphasis on equality and justice ensured provisions that protected the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, laying the groundwork for an inclusive democracy. BR Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in the year 1990. (ANI)

