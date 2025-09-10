Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): A tragic accident on the National Highway 66 at Kuloor, Mangaluru, has claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman, leading to police filing a case against the lorry driver and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The victim, identified as Madhavi from Kulai, was riding her scooter towards Kuntikana around 8:30 AM on Tuesday. Her scooter hit a large pothole on the highway near the Royal Oak building in Kuloor, causing her to fall.

Mohammed Farooq, the driver of a lorry, ran over her, as the lorry was right behind the deceased.

Madhavi suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police have filed a case against the lorry driver for negligent driving. Additionally, a case has been registered against officials of the NHAI for their failure to properly maintain the road and repair the potholes, which were a direct cause of the accident.

The case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Traffic Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. (ANI)

