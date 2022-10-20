Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to Meteorological Department reports, the low-pressure area formed over the north Andaman Sea is expected to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 22nd, then into a deep depression on October 23.

Also Read | Gurugram School Murder Case: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Student Who Allegedly Slit 7-Year-Old Class 2 Student's Throat.

Subsequently, by October 24, it is pretty likely to recurve northwards and build into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and neighbouring east-central Bay of Bengal. Following that, it is expected to move steadily north-northeastward, avoiding the Odisha coast and arriving near the West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on October 25.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast at lower tropospheric levels.

Also Read | IDBI Bank Privatisation: LIC To Recover Its Investment by Time of Sale.

According to the reports, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Lakshadweep on October 20, 2022, and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep on October 20, 2022, are all expected to experience fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms/lightning, and thunderstorm-like weather. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

For the most part, Northwest and Central India will likely experience dry weather. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)