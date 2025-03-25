Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke down in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Nature Park, PNGP Colony on Sion-Dharavi Link Road, Dharavi, in Mumbai. The incident happened on Monday as the fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency, Jyoti Gaikwad said that the incident happened due to a car which caught fire. A truck with LPG gas cylinders was standing beside it, which also caused the fire and later caused a blast. Gaikwad added that the incident took place due to parking in the no-parking zone, and there has been no loss of life.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Applauds Citizens' Engagement As 'Mann Ki Baat' Inputs Pour in Ahead of March 30 Broadcast.

"The incident that has just happened here is that a car caught fire. The big truck next to it also caught fire. There were many cylinders. The cylinders caught fire and exploded, causing the surrounding area to catch fire. The fire brigade has arrived, and all the evacuation work is going on. We think that all this happened due to parking in a no-parking zone. Fortunately, there is no loss of life here", Jyoti Gaikwad said to ANI on Monday.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Will Not Apologise, Don't Fear This Mob': Comedian Kunal Kamra Issues First Statement After Eknath Shinde Parody Song Controversy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)