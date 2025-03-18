New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha will soon deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to provide live interpretation and transcription of parliamentary debates in different languages and develop an AI chatbot to help MPs refer to rules and access its vast repository of data.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) for the development of Sansad AI solution in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Sansad Bhashini initiative is envisioned to provide comprehensive in-house AI solutions for multilingual support and streamlined processes in parliamentary operations, a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY have agreed to integrate and collaboratively develop products and tools leveraging the parliamentary corpus of data, it said.

Parliamentary data and resources, provided by Sansad, will be used for learning and fine-tuning the AI tools and products, it said, adding that translation capabilities and other technical expertise will be contributed by Bhashini.

The key AI initiatives under Sansad Bhashini include AI-based translation of legacy debate documents, agenda files, committee meetings and other parliamentary contents into regional languages and ensuring linguistic diversity and accessibility for all citizens.

An AI-Powered Chatbot will also be developed for the Parliament website to assist members and officials in retrieving critical procedural rules and documents.

"Users will be able to receive instant, accurate responses, and reducing time spent searching for crucial parliamentary rules and practices," the statement said.

It said the chatbot will continuously learn and improve through user interactions, enhancing its efficiency over time.

The speech-to-text conversion will convert spoken debates into text with real-time transcription.

"This feature will be available in Indian languages, ensuring that debates are easily recorded, accessed and referenced," it said.

It will also provide an automatic summary of lengthy discussions that will facilitate quicker decision-making and improved record-keeping.

Vaishnaw hoped that this initiative would transform parliamentary processes through cutting-edge AI solutions.

He expressed confidence that 'Sansad Bhashini' would enhance multilingual accessibility, streamline legislative documentation and strengthen India's position in technology-driven governance.

