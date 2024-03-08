Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures in order to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The companies include five companies of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of Border Security Force (BSF) and five of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla on Friday said the forces will be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

He said mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have already been asked to keep vigil on the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public, said an official statement.

"Punjab Police, under the leadership of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state," said Shukla.

