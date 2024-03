New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The BJP will contest 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand while its ally AJSU party will field its candidate from Giridih parliamentary constituency, party national secretary Arun Kumar announced on Thursday.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. Polling in Jharkhand will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

"It has been decided that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field its candidates in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and AJSU party on one parliamentary seat, Giridih, in the interest of the people of the state," Kumar said in a post on X.

The BJP and the AJSU party are "old and natural" allies in Jharkhand, he said, adding that this alliance will "strengthen" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a "developed, self-reliant and a capable country".

"By winning the elections in all 14 parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand, the alliance candidates will achieve the target of securing 400-plus seats on June 4," Kumar added.

Giridih seat is currently represented by AJSU party's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

