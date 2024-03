New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Congress' social media department on Monday reconstituted the party's Delhi state social media department in view of the Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said.

The Delhi Congress will have a 114–member committee under the chairmanship of Mohammad Hedayatullah to strengthen its social media outreach with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, the statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan to Seven Years in Prison in 2016 Dungarpur Demolition Case.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the social media department will inform people about the five "Nyay Guarantees" of party leader Rahul Gandhi, which he had promised during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He alleged that the BJP has been spreading lies and falsehood about the party's 10-year misrule at the Centre, and non-existent development works.

Also Read | Supreme Court Rejects Gautam Adani Firm’s Plea for over Rs 1,300 Crore as LPS from Rajasthan State Discom.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)