Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan during poll campaign (Image/ANI)

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with tribals and also dined at the house of a tribal woman during his poll campaign in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, leaders have intensified the campaigning in their respective constituencies.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat campaigned in the Pratapgarh and Raisen districts.

While campaigning, Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with tribals and also danced, and played music.

Later, Chouhan also had dinner at the house of a tribal woman in Raisen along with some of the party workers and said, "This food is amazing. It has the love of family and sisters."

Chouhan is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Vidisha parliamentary seat and the election will be held here in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

The senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised the INDI bloc, while hinting at the looming downfall of the Congress party.

"The confidence in the Congress party has significantly eroded. The forms of the members of INDI bloc are being rejected. They have such people who do not know how to fill a form," Chouhan stated while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent critical comments on the Bhartiya Janata Party, Chouhan said that the statements made by the Congress MP seem to reflect a sense of panic stemming from the Congress party's decline.

"It appears that the Congress party is on the verge of downfall, while the BJP is anticipated to secure another substantial victory," Chouhan said.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan took a jibe at Congress and termed it an 'endangered party'.

"Congress and its leaders have been repeatedly saying that democracy and the Constitution are endangered, democracy is not in danger, the Constitution is in safe hands, but if someone is endangered, then it's the Congress party. Congress is going into the trough," Chouhan said.

"The Congress' situation is more like an angry cat scratching at a pole. Rahul Gandhi is making weird statements, like if BJP wins (Lok Sabha polls) the country will be set on fire. Does Congress want to set the country on fire? Does Sonia Gandhi agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement?" the BJP leader asked.

This came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday.

After filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi said the upcoming Lok Sabha election 'is a fight for democracy and the Constitution of India.'

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)