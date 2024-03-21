Patna (Bihar) [India], March 21 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Gaya seat.

The announcement came from HAM national president Santosh Kumar Suman on Friday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 22 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

Also Read | World’s Happiest Country Title Goes to Finland for Consecutive 7th Time, Check Where India Stands on List.

The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday. He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each.

He said the BJP will field candidates in Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on Gaya and Karakat seats respectively.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his party into Congress at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

During this, he was accompanied by his son, Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters. Mohan Prakash, in charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.

Notably, Yadav is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in terms of politics.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)