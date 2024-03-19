Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) The election authorities on Tuesday set up an Integrated Election Control Room and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Centre here to monitor violations of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

"In order to ensure better coordination among the line departments for smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections-related activities and to monitor violations of model code of conduct (MCC), if any, an Integrated Election Control Room and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee(MCMC) Centre has been established here at DC Srinagar," an official spokesman said.

He said Srinagar District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat inspected the Integrated Election Control Room (IECR) and MCMC Centre which have been equipped with the latest technologies for smooth and transparent conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in the district.

The DEO took stock of the facilities and equipment installed at both the facilities and also interacted with the designated nodal officers and the deployed staff.

Bhat said according to the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the IECR has been set up as a tool to effectively coordinate the functioning of various agencies engaged in the election process.

He said the IECR will have a call receiving facility on 1950, MCC scrutiny of media channels, social media analysis, cVIGIL teams and general grievances related to the elections through the ECI portal.

Similarly, the MCMC Centre at the district level will work according to the guidelines of the ECI to keep a close vigil on paid news during the Lok Sabha elections.

The MCMC will provide certification after scrutinising political advertisements to be broadcast over various media including TV, radio channels, audio-video displays, cinema halls, internet-based media, websites including social media, e-papers and cable network during the general elections.?

MCMC nodal officer Ahsan ul Haq Chisti and IECR nodal officer Mirza Shahid Ali accompanied the DEO during the visit.

