Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): With the ruling National Democratic Alliance seeking 400+ seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday sought support from farmers, stating that the BJP needs farmers' support to make India developed.

"We need support from you to create a developed India. Our track record has been excellent. We have faith in our farmers. They will never face any problems as our government works for the welfare of farmers," Singh said at the 'Kisan Mahakumbh' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils Development Projects of Over Rs 4500 Crore in West Bengal.

Attacking the previous Congress government, he said, "The people of Chhattisgarh have put an end to the misrule of the Congress by electing the BJP government with a clear majority. The result is that Chhattisgarh, that had fallen off the track of development, has gotten back on the track within a hundred days".

"I assure you that, under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Saiji, Chhattisgarh will develop. You must have observed that when Vishnu Deo Saiji assumed the reins of the government, the development came back on track," he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held.

Throwing light on the PM Narendra Modi-led government during the past 10 years, he added, "Our government is standing with the farmers. In 2014, when our government came into power, we focused on 'Garib' (poor), 'Gaon' (village), 'Kisan' (farmers), 'Yuva' (youth) and 'Mahila' (women). During the past 10 years, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty. We are not saying this; the NITI Aayog has said this."

"If you elect us for the next term, we will not let a single person remain poor. Modiji had promised to provide the poor with 'Pukka' houses, but the Chhattisgarh government did not do anything for them," he added.

Attacking the previous Congress government, the Union Minister said that corruption took centre stage when the grand old party was in power.

"Under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Chhattisgarh was given the status of a full-fledged state. However, when the Congress government came into power, you must have seen that corruption took center stage," said the Union Minister.

"I have come here to tell the people of Chhattisgarh, that if there's a party that can bring the state back on track with development, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP can embellish the state," he added.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the BJP government to benefit farmers, Singh said, "If we have to create the fate of Chhattisgarh, we must create the fate of the farmers first. It is known as the 'bowl of paddy'. I have seen farmers exhaust themselves in the fields. Now, India is the only country where urea is available to farmers for merely Rs 300. Before 2014, during the Congress government, the agriculture budget was only Rs 25 thousand crores, which has increased to Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crores today under the BJP government. An additional Rs 1000 has been given on the current MSP of the rice crop."

"For the first time, a free vaccination campaign is going on to protect animals from diseases. So far, more than 50 million vaccines have been administered to animals in four phases. Here also, this facility will be provided free of charge," he added.

Rajnath Singh further stated that in order to assist the farmers, more than 1.25 lakh 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras' were dedicated to the nation last year across the country.

Underscoring the 'Surya Ghar' scheme, which has recently been given the nod by the Union Cabinet, Singh said, "Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP government has made the PM Surya Ghar-Free Electricity Scheme. By installing solar panels on the roof of the house, you will get up to 300 units of free electricity."

"Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Saiji has kicked off 'Mahtari Vandan Yojna', under which every beneficiary married woman will be provided with Rs 12,000 every year," he said.

Rajnath Singh further highlighted that the country has entered a new era.

"When the country says something, the world is all ears. Many heads of state believe that this century belongs to India," he said.

Throwing a jibe at the previous Congress government at the centre, Singh said, "There have been allegations of corruption during the Congress government, but there hasn't been a single stain of corruption on the government's side under the leadership of Modiji".

The 'farm factor' plays a significant role in Chhattisgarh, given that around 70% of the total population of the state is engaged in agriculture.

Meanwhile, as the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the BJP and the Congress have released their first candidate lists with 195 and 39 names, respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)