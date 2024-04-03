Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President and the party's candidate from the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, Sukanta Majumdar, filed his nomination on Friday. Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb was also present with him.

The West Bengal BJP chief will be fighting against Trinamool Congress Biplab Mitra.

While speaking to ANI, the state BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his candidature for the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat.

Majumdar said that he will be contesting the polls on two main issues that include urging the people to vote on the welfare schemes implemented by PM Modi and against the corruption.

"I would like to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah for showing faith in me by giving me the ticket for the second time. I am reaching out to people and they are supporting and blessing us. Our entire campaign in West Bengal is going two ways, first, the work of PM Modi and his guarantees. Free rations for 5 years, tap water for everyone, and 11.36 lakh houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojna that PM Modi will provide to the people. The second way is to raise the corruption and Sandeshkhali-like issues that the TMC has committed," he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

